Piatt County Journal-Republican photographer Mike Heiniger took first place in the Illinois Press Association “Best of the Press” contest for 2020.

His photo (seen here) of Jodi Morris of the Golden Eagles celebrating after she scored a basket in a fundraising basketball game against Monticello High School staff was the top feature photo of judges in Class A, the small/weekly newspaper division. It was printed on the front page of the Feb. 13, 2019 issue of the PCJR.

“Excellent capture of emotion! Good use of rule of thirds while action is happening,” said one judge.

Heiniger beat out photos by the Woodstock Independent and Blue Mound Leader, which took second and third place, respectively. Honorable mention went to the Pana News-Palladium.

Heiniger takes photos as a correspondent for the Journal-Republican. He is also the owner of Mike Heiniger Photography in Monticello.