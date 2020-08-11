To fill the empty Shopko building
The Monticello building that most recently housed a Shopko Hometown will become a Tractor Supply Company store later this year.
City of Monticello Community Development Director Callie Jo McFarland said the national retailer is scheduled to open in Monticello on Nov. 7.
Tractor Supply Company is a retailer that carries a variety of products for home improvement, agriculture, lawn and garden maintenance, livestock, equine and pet care. It currently has 1,881 stores in 49 states.
Monticello’s Shopko closed in May of 2019, part of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filed by its parent company, Specialty Retail Shops Holding Corp., along with 12 of its subsidiaries.
McFarland felt it was just a matter of time before a new business was found for the location at 200 W. Burnside Dr. on the south side of Monticello.
“The time it took to fill certainly wasn’t because of a lack of interest,” she said. “Our challenge was the holding company which owned the property. The price was higher than the market supported, and while we sent many leads for them to consider, the price was the main sticking point.”
Tractor Supply Co. will be signing a long-term lease, said McFarland.
Other area TSC locations include stores in Clinton, located in a former Wal-Mart building; Bloomington, and Danville.