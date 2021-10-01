Pressure canning class also planned
MONTICELLO — Master Gardener volunteers of DeWitt and Piatt Counties will host tree identification walks this fall. Sessions are free and open to the public. Participants can attend one or both sessions, and space is limited.
University of Illinois Extension Horticulture Educator Sarah Vogel will lead the walks and discuss characteristics of trees and how to use them for identification. “Our volunteers are glad to offer these opportunities to the public,” says Beth Miglin, Extension horticulture coordinator. “It’s a great way to discover more about the natural world around us.”
Sessions will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. this fall. On Friday, Oct. 8 participants meet at the Lakeview Hill picnic area in Weldon Springs in Clinton. On
Sunday, Oct. 17 they will meet at the pavilion in Piatt County Forest Preserve Park in Monticello. Participants should dress appropriately for light hiking.
Registration for the sessions are open now through October 15 at go.illinois.edu/dmpevents. For more information, contact Beth Miglin at bmiglin@illinois.edu or call 217-762-2191.
The horticulture program is a branch of University of Illinois Extension that provides research-based information and training about soil testing, tree health, lawn care, pest identification and control, vegetable gardening, and more. The horticulture program also provides Master Gardener training. Find DeWitt, Macon, and Piatt Extension Master Gardeners and Horticulture on Facebook.
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact 217-762-2191. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.
Pressure cooking class
How many remember hearing the hiss of the traditional pressure cooker and being told not to get near it because it might explode? Naturally, the electric pressure cookers that flooded the market a few years ago trigger those same feelings of anxiety for some. University of Illinois Extension serving DeWitt, Macon, and Piatt counties hopes to alleviate safety concerns and provide useful tips and tricks in a Lunch and Learn series focusing on electric pressure cookers.
Cookin’ In An Instant is a free, six-week virtual program that will meet weekly from noon to 12:30 p.m. on Thursdays beginning Oct. 21 and ending Dec. 2. There will not be a meet-up on Nov. 25. In between each session, participants will prepare the week’s recipe and then report back on successes and challenges. Participants need to provide their own pressure cooker and food supplies.
“This class allows participants to practice with a new kitchen appliance that can make cooking times faster and require less monitoring than stovetop recipes,” says Extension Nutrition and Wellness Educator Caitlin Mellendorf. “I’m also helping them to increase their comfort with an appliance under pressure and giving home cooks another tool to make home cooking easier.”
Week 1: Introduction to Electric Pressure Cookers (homework: Applesauce)
Week 2: Using the Sauté Feature (homework: Pulled pork)
Week 3: HI and LOW Pressure (homework: Hard-boiled eggs)
Week 4: Automated Buttons (homework: Rice)
Week 5: Recipe Brainstorming (homework: Self-selected recipes)
Week 6: Converting Recipes to Electric Pressure Cooking
There is no cost to attend this virtual series, but pre-registration is required. Register at go.illinois.edu/dmpEvents by Oct.18. For more information, contact DeWitt, Macon, and Piatt Counties Nutrition and Wellness Educator at (217) 877-6042.
About Extension
Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.