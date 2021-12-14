MONTICELLO — Trials for two of the three individuals charged in the murder of a man in Hammond during an apparent botched robbery have officially been moved from January to April.
Defense attorneys for both Blayton Cota, 19, of Granite City and Jerome Schmidt, 17, of Springfield asked for a continuance. Piatt County prosecutors did not object, and Judge Dana Rhoades approved pushing the trials to April 4, 2022.
Cota, Schmidt and a third male are accused of fatally shooting Michael Brown, 64, after being caught breaking into his garage in Hammond about 3 a.m. Jan. 26.
Cota and Schmidt are being held on $1 million bond, but Schmidt’s attorney, George Vargas, has filed a motion to reduce his bond.
“Defendant would be able to secure his release if his bond were reduced to $500,000,” the filing read.
If his bond is lowered to that amount, he would need to post $50,000 to be released.
A hearing was scheduled for Dec. 28 to consider the motion to reduce bond.