PIATT COUNTY — Trick-or-treat hours have been set for area communities. They include the following:
Saturday, Oct.30:
— White Heath, 5 to 8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31
— Atwood, 6 to 8 p.m.
— Bement, 4 to 7 p.m.
— Cerro Gordo, 5 to 7 p.m.
— Cisco, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
— DeLand, 5 to 8 p.m.
— Farmer City, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
— Hammond, 6 to 8 p.m.
There will also be a costume parade at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 in front of the community building, sponsored by the Hammond Boosters.
— Mansfield, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
— Monticello, 5 to 8 p.m.
— Weldon, 6 to 8 p.m.