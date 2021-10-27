PIATT COUNTY — Trick-or-treat hours have been set for area communities. They include the following:

Saturday, Oct.30:

— White Heath, 5 to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31

— Atwood, 6 to 8 p.m.

— Bement, 4 to 7 p.m.

— Cerro Gordo, 5 to 7 p.m.

— Cisco, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

— DeLand, 5 to 8 p.m.

— Farmer City, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

— Hammond, 6 to 8 p.m.

There will also be a costume parade at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 in front of the community building, sponsored by the Hammond Boosters.

— Mansfield, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

— Monticello, 5 to 8 p.m.

— Weldon, 6 to 8 p.m.

