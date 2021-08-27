MONTICELLO — Auditions for the next Monticello Theatre Association production, “Death and Taxes,” will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Sept. 19-20 in the MTA Theater, 1406 N. Market St. in Monticello.
Those not available on those dates can schedule an audition by contacting director Gil Yohnka at gilyohnka@gmail.com.
Performance dates are Nov. 6-7 and Nov. 12-14.
“Death and Taxes,” written by Pat Cook, is set in the Hendricks High School auditorium, which also serves as the town council meeting site.
The mayor has decided to turn her small-town council meeting into a makeshift coroner’s inquest, to investigate the mysterious death of a stranger who showed up in town earlier in the week. As the story unfolds it seems most everyone had some sort of dealing with the young man and most have a secret to hide.
The play has a cast of four men and five women, ranging in age from 20s to 60s+.
The characters consist of the mayor, the sheriff, the town hall secretary, the editor of the local paper, the town doctor, a nosy neighbor, a sarcastic couple, and the high school drama teacher.
For the protection of cast and staff, MTA’s policy is that all those auditioning must be vaccinated.