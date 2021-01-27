An auction of the Olympic collection of the pride of Atwood, Tug Wilson, raised $32,901 Thursday, Jan. 21.
Boston-based RR Auction conducted the auction.
Wilson was an American track and field athlete who competed in the 1920 Olympics and went on to serve as president of the United States Olympic Committee from 1953 to 1965 as well as other notable positions.
Wilson, who died in 1979 in Wilmette, is buried in Lexington.
RR representatives report that 12 Wilson items were auctioned off, with his 1956 Melbourne Summer Olympics National Olympic badge fetching the most, $16,637.
“We are thrilled with the results from the sale,” said Bobby Eaton, Operations Manager with RR Auction,
“Interest in the Tug Wilson items was amazing, and those bidding on the items were familiar with Wilson’s tenure with the United States Olympic Committee. Overall, we are delighted with the sale, both for the family and those winning bidder’s and feel it was a fitting tribute to Tug Wilson,” added Eaton.
Other items sold ranged from Wilson’s Rome 1960 Summer Olympics Gold Olympiade Medal, which raised $6,875, to his Olympic and Pan American Games patch collection ($250).
A multi-sport athlete at the University of Illinois, Wilson played football and basketball for the Fighting Illini.
The 24-year-old Wilson, whose real first name was “Kenneth,” traveled to Antwerp, Belgium, for the 1920 Summer Olympics, where he placed 10th in the discus.
But 35 years later, he returned to the Olympic arena at the Cortina 1956 Winter Olympics as the president of the U.S. Olympic Committee. His 12-year tenure in that role was the second-longest among all Olympic presidents.
He also served as the athletic director of Northwestern University and the commissioner of the Big Ten Conference.
A historical plaque with Wilson’s exploits was dedicated in Atwood last year.