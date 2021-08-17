WHITE HEATH — Two people were injured Thursday morning, Aug. 12 when the car they were in went out of control on a rain-slick highway and hit a semi head-on in Piatt County.
Illinois State Police said the accident happened about 7:17 a.m. on Interstate 72 about three miles east of the White Heath exit.
Deandre Bowman, 35, of Decatur, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix east when he lost control on the wet highway, drove through the center median and hit the front of a westbound semi-trailer driven by Vladimir Lichvan, 56, of Elmhurst.
Lichvan was not hurt but Bowman and his passenger, Tyrai Sadd, 25, of Chicago, were both taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Bowman was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle. Sadd was ticketed for having open alcohol in the car.
Another accident Saturday
Two people were taken to an area hospital after the van they were in abruptly left road early Saturday on Interstate 72 in Piatt County.
Illinois State Police said about 1:45 a.m., Jasmine Haynes, 23, of Decatur was driving a Honda van east on I-72 just east of White Heath when it veered left toward the median, then abruptly to the right. It crossed both eastbound lanes, then crashed into the guardrail, hitting it with the driver’s side first, before coming to rest upright in the right ditch.
Haynes and her passenger, Kewon Seals, 30, of Champaign, were both injured and taken to an area hospital.
Police ticketed Seals for not wearing a seat belt. The accident is still being investigated.