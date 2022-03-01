MONTICELLO — The 24-student field narrowed quickly at the Piatt County Spelling Bee, held Wednesday, Feb. 23 at Monticello Middle School.
It was down to just six competitors after two rounds, then down to the final two — Atwood-Hammond’s Ben Newhouse and Bement’s Cassie Block — just one round later.
The seventh graders then went at it another seven rounds before Block was declared the winner.
She spelled “dorsay” and “Yom Kippur” to take top honors.
Runner-up Newhouse bowed out on “ziggurat,” but his second place finish also advances him to the regional bee held at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 12 at Richland Community College in Decatur.
There was a four-round dry spell preceding Block’s win, with both her and Newhouse bothy unable to correctly spell some tough words that included “ducats,” “Arapaho,” “bivouac,” “Kaddish” and “Linsey-woolsey.”
That last word, one of several compound entries asked of the spellers, refers to “a strong, coarse fabric with a linen or cotton warp and a woolen weft.”
Monticello hosted this year’s county bee, with White Heath Elementary Principal Nancy Rosenbery directing the effort. Cerro Gordo Elementary Principal Jodi Neaveill served as spell checker, and middle school teacher Kathy White was moderator.
Students qualifying for the county spelling bee included:
Atwood-Hammond Elementary School — Baymen Dyer, Leonard Diaz, Sophie Johnson, Ben Newhouse, Michael Cassella
Bement Grade School — Maddy Marshall, Maci Mills
Bement Middle School — Emmalyn Ewers, Cassie Block, Shelby Senter
Cerro Gordo Elementary School — Griffin Durbin, Madeline Willard
Cerro Gordo Middle School — Lathan Blair, Harley Boedecker, Quintin Nevius
DeLand-Weldon schools — Braxton VonBehren, Kypten Dunn, Isaiah Knight, Emma Dunn, Nick Taylor-Mollet
Monticello White Heath Elementary — Delaney Briggs, Grant Niemerg
Monticello Middle School — Walter Siger, Sophie Wills, Westin O’Linc