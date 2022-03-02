MONTICELLO — Coffee houses are often, by nature, community hangouts. Sarah Henry wants her hopefully-soon-to-open Steeple Owned business in Monticello to be just that.
And more.
Renamed from the Steeple Coffee House she and husband Steve purchased last fall, she also sees it as a way to informally counsel, host concerts, teach music, and maybe even encourage area quilters.
Owners Sarah and Steven Henry hope to have at least a partial open sometime in March.
The initial draw will be coffee and baked goods for breakfast, with the addition of soups and sandwiches for lunch.
Other offerings for Steeple Group fit more into Henry’s sense of ministry than in running a business.
“The food is how I want to reach out to the community and give back. The rest are gifts that I will give. I have musical instruments here that I am happy to teach children how to play,” said Henry, who with husband Steven Henry purchased the former church building at 102 E. Lafayette St. from Steeple Coffee House owner Jim Gortner last September.
She sees it as a ministry in addition to a business, which means Henry anticipates its role evolving through time.
“Everything I do has to be for Christ and the glory of God, and that’s what makes it so hard to say, ‘this is all’.
“It will evolve, just like life does.”
It fits Henry’s skill set, a 40-year nurse who most recently was a nurse practitioner at Carle. She is also a pastor at Parkville United Methodist Church near Sadorus, where she helps by playing the dulcimer and several stringed instruments, ones she is willing to teach to anyone who asks.
Work has been ongoing in the Steeple building since the Sept. 29, 2021 closing. it has included the addition of a first floor bathroom and a paint job. An accessible entrance is being installed on the north side — opposite the main entryway — and a food elevator will shuttle items baked in the basement kitchen without the need of hauling them up flights of stairs.
“This all started when I said, ‘not my will by thine be done’ in 2012 when I married my husband. When you do that and mean it, you don’t always know what is next,” Henry said.
For now, it will include Sunday afternoon music on the outdoor patio, along with serving food and drink, things she is passionate about.
Plans for now are to be open 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and to serve food during 2 p.m. concerts on Sundays.
“I do love nothing more than having a house full of people I can feed,” Henry said. “I got that from my mother, who taught me how to cook from scratch.”
She will serve scones, quiche, muffins and rolls for breakfast, and soup and sandwiches for lunch. Henry’s eventual goal is to also add cookies, cheesecakes, fruit and breads to the menu.