UPDATE at 7 p.m. SUNDAY, JULY 12:
The Piatt County board agenda has been amended, and includes the addition of some items, including:
- Amendment of the bylaws of the Piatt County board to allow remote meetings;
- Piatt County Nursing Home short term loan to the Piatt County board (added to Miscellaneous Business, and is still under Approval of Claims also); and
- Resolution concerning circuit clerk's salary.
(Original story)
The Piatt County board will meet this Wednesday for its first fully in-person meeting since early March. Last week's regular monthly board session was cancelled due to a lack of quorum, with at least one absent board member concerned about whether remote-only meetings are still allowed under current county code.
DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert had recommended hybrid meetings – in-person with the option of allowing people to Zoom in – when asked for direction by County Board Chairman Ray Spencer.
This Wednesday's 9 a.m. meeting will be held in the third floor courtroom of the Piatt County Courthouse in order to allow more space for social distancing.
“The use of a mask and social distancing is encouraged, and hand sanitizer will be available. But it is really up to attendees to keep themselves and others safe by following public health recommendations,” said County Board Chairman Ray Spencer.
Among Remmert's other recommendations was to have plans in place to reduce the size of the group if it tops 50; cleaning all surfaces between meetings; and if possible, have a symptom questionnaire and temperature screening at the door, turning away anyone with symptoms of illness or a temperature.
The agenda
The agenda for the county board meeting is similar to last week's cancelled one. An administration services contract with Bellwether has been added under miscellaneous business, and consideration of a loan from the county nursing home to the county general fund is listed under the approval of claims.