CHAMPAIGN – Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has released the name of the second person who died in a motorcycle crash just south of Mansfield on Sunday evening.
Sarah A. Castiaux, 57, was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana at 8:47 p.m. on April 4. She was reportedly a passenger in a motorcycle that failed to navigate a turn, left the roadway, and struck a sign.
The motorcycle's driver, Marvin Andreae, 75, of White Heath was pronounced dead at the scene.
Northrup said an autopsy would be conducted on Castiaux and that an inquest may be held at a later date.
The accident is being investigated by the Champaign County Coroner’s Office, the Piatt County Coroner’s Office and the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office.