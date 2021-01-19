The City of Monticello has commissioned a firm to draft a master plan for Robert C. Burke Memorial Park, a six-acre recreation area around the Monticello Family Aquatic Center that currently includes basketball and tennis courts, a sand volleyball court and playground.
Farnsworth Group will be paid $21,900 for the master plan work.
“Farnsworth Group is very familiar with the City of Monticello. They did the Nick’s Park master plan as well,” said City Administrator Terry Summers.
The company will use four phases to complete the master plan by June: Evaluation of the site; engaging with stakeholders and the public, which will include public meetings; identifying needs not met at the park and developing a draft master plan; and finalizing the plan, which will include cost estimates and identification of funding opportunities.
In it’s request for proposal to the city, The Farnsworth Group said the master plan may include:
–Sidewalks to and through the park, including connections to the city bicycle network;
–enhancements to perimeter parking;
–new community playground;
–integration of new amenities in the park that are currently not present and desired by stakeholders and the public; and
–suggested ADA improvements.
Seven companies submitted RFPs with quotes ranging from $19,000 to $46,700, Summers told the council.
Formerly known as City Park, the area was renamed Robert C. Burke Memorial Park in October of 1981, after the 18-year-old soldier from Monticello who was killed in the Vietnam War on May 17, 1968. He became the youngest Medal of Honor recipient during the Vietnam War.
That same month, the Roy Hamm Post 101 American Legion post in Monticello also changed its name to add Private First Class Burke, and since that time has been known as the Hamm-Burke Post. Hamm was the first Monticello veteran killed in World War I.
Other action
In other action, the council:
–heard from Summers that the city recently received $228,000 in Illinois CURES money, which was made available during the coronavirus pandemic;
–gave compliments to the public works department for their job clearing the streets during the recent – and unexpected – 8-inch snowfall;
–approved the 2021 appropriations ordinance, which sets aside $10.43 million for possible use by the city this fiscal year. It represents a 4.9 percent increase over the previous year; and
–heard from Fire Chief John Rupkey that firefighter Dennis Sebens were honored recently for serving with the agency for 40 years.