Here is the most recent information on area church services. Due to COVID-19 restrictions still in effect, check the church website or call to confirm service times and days before attending.
Calvary Baptist Church – In-person services are held at 6 p.m. Saturdays and 10:445 a.m. on Sundays, and also available on YouTube. Attenders are asked to wear a mask while entering, signing, and exiting while practicing social distancing.
Faith Lutheran Church – Two in-person services are offered at 8 and 10 a.m. each Sunday. Sermons are also prerecorded and available on Sunday morning at the Faith Monticello YouTube channel. The church is following the state guidelines on face coverings and social distancing.
First Presbyterian Church – In-person worship services are at 10 a.m. Sundays, and also available online. Those attending should wear a mask, social distance, and encouraged to watch online if they feel sick.
Lodge Church of God – One in-person service is being held at 10 a.m. each Sunday. A low power transmitter also broadcasts the service into the parking lot and surrounding area if people would rather listen in their car. Services are also recorded and posted to church YouTube and Facebook sites each week.
Monticello Christian Church – One in-person service is being held at 10 a.m. each Sunday. For more information, including COVID-19 precautions, go to https/www.monticellochristian.org.
Email your current church information to journal@journal-republican.com to be added to this list and to our community calendar.