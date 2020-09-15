A dry August has prompted the U.S. Department of Agriculture to reduce its yield estimate slightly for corn in Illinois. The USDA statistics service is estimating the state corn crop to average 203 bushels per acre, 4 bushels less than last month’s forecasts, but up 22 bushels from 2019.
Local yields are expected to be between 220 and 230 bushels per acre, according to a crops tour conducted by Topflight Grain Cooperative in late August.
Total production in Illinois for corn is estimated at 2.17 billion bushels, which would be 18 percent more than 2019’s down year.
A total of 10.9 million acres is planted this year, up 4 percent from last year in Illinois.
The USDA is estimating the state soybean yield this year at 62 bushels per acre, up 8 bushels per acre from 2019. Production is forecast at 642 million bushels, up 21 percent from last year, and planted acreage is at 10.4 million, up 5 percent from 2019.