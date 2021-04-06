With COVID-19 cases rising in Illinois in recent weeks, DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department's Director is urging people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
“Those who aren't vaccinated should strongly consider getting vaccinated, as it is safe and eligibility expands to everyone age 18 and older very soon,” Health Department Director David Remmert said.
To help in that effort, vaccination clinics are being held April 13-15 in Clinton April 19-21 in Monticello. Signup is available at dewittpiatthealth.com.
The health department is also working with the Illinois National Guard to offer DeWitt County residents vaccinations in Farmer City on April 11 and Clinton on April 12. When finalized, details will be available on the health department website. It would include one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines.
Remmert said initial reports on the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine have been encouraging.
“Those who are vaccinated are less likely to get the disease. Initially it was thought that it may not prevent the disease, but prevent the worst outcomes of the disease, so this is good news,” he said.
In the meantime, Remmert noted it is still important for people not vaccinated to continue to follow protocols such as mask wearing, social distancing, and to avoid gatherings.
The research on precautions fully vaccinated people should take is unclear, said Remmert.
“The CDC (Center for Disease Control) has noted in recent weeks that those who are vaccinated wouldn't need to wear masks around small groups and within households, but they are still firm on masking while in public,” Remmert said.
In his latest update, the health director said 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in DeWitt County between March 29 and April 4. That brings the total for the pandemic to 1,384 cases and 23 deaths.
Piatt County recorded eight new cases in the seven-day reporting period, bringing its total to 1,450 cases and 14 deaths.
No deaths were reported in either county last week.
The newest cases by town:
DeWitt County, 13 new cases
•Clinton, 6
•Wapella, 3
•Heyworth, 1
•DeWitt, 1
•Farmer City, 1
•Waynesville, 1
Piatt County, 8 new cases
•Cerro Gordo, 6
•Monticello, 2