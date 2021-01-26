The Piatt County Mental Health Center was pleased with results of a vape takeback at Bement High School last fall, collecting 13 devices that were voluntarily turned over to school staff in one day.
“We took 13 out of their hands. Willingly,” Mental Health Center Director Tony Kirkman told the Bement school board recently.
He said the idea was to give students an opportunity to ditch their devices if they wanted to.
“If there are youth who are really struggling with addictive tendencies as it applies to vaping, maybe we can assist them in their battle by removing access to them,” said Kirkman.
An out-of-the-way spot was designated for the takeback, with those dropping off devices taking fast food gift cards as a reward.
“I am really proud of the Bement youth that, on their own, courageously decided to turn those items in,” he added.
Bement School Superintendent Sheila Greenwood said she was on board with the idea immediately, but that working out details took a while.
“The only hesitation I had was encouraging the bringing of vaping items to school,” she commented. “It was one of those things we had to have an understanding with administration that this was one day only, before school.”
“I take my hat off to my prevention team. They were the ones who came up with this idea,” added Kirkman.
Prevention Team members Kari Sealander, Andrea Kocher, and Michele Eliason teamed with shared school therapist Louanna Miller on the effort.
Kirkman also told the school board on Jan. 13 that Miller remains busy in not only Bement, but the DeLand-Weldon and Monticello school districts in her second year. He said she is averaging 4.9 sessions per day when she is in Bement.
“It’s been a great, great partnership,” added Sheila Greenwood.
Kirkman also expressed concern over marijuana use, which he feels will increase over time now that recreational use is legal in Illinois.
“I would be very cautious and talk to your local legislators about recreational marijuana,” he said, noting that there was $1 billion worth of sales in 2020 and that access to sales may be expanded through additional licenses.
“What you’re doing is normalizing usage. You’re increasing access. These are horrible things for a young population. I hate to be pessimistic, but if we keep moving in this direction for recreational marijuana, that’s going to easily springboard into your number one abused substance,” added the mental health professional.
Bement school board member Janice Fogerson applauded the effort of the school counselor in local schools.
“Social-emotional needs are so important, and especially during the pandemic. We’re seeing more and more kids who are having anxiety and depression, so it’s all the more important,” she said.
Kirkman also pointed to data from the MHC that show students and adults alike are about 30 percent more stressed than previous years, mostly due to COVID-19-related triggers.