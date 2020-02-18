Nationally-known speaker Michael DeLeon, CEO and founder of Steered Straight, Inc., will speak throughout the area as part of a presentation at area schools entitled “Vaping Me Crazy – Weed Between the Lines.”
Besides presentations to middle and high school students during school days, evening Parent Academies which are open to the public are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond High School, and at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Bement High School.
DeLeon will also speak at an open presentation at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 at Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church, 2010 Three Hierarchs Court in Champaign.
Daytime presentations will be given at schools in Arcola, Tuscola and Villa Grove on Feb. 24, Arthur and Cerro Gordo on Tuesday, and Monticello and Bement on Wednesday.
The sessions are being sponsored by Marisa’s Purpose: Faith, Hope, Love. Additional information is available on their website, marisaspurpose.org.