Michael DeLeon is sure of a few things when it comes to the war on drugs.
The problem is understated, the perceived safety of vaping is a lie, and the solution is with middle school-aged kids, because that’s when drug and alcohol use typically begin.
“You’re the most important resource we have, yet we’re allowing people to target you with vaping, with marijuana, with alcohol, with drugs and we’re not all that concerned about it as a country,” DeLeon told Monticello Middle School students at an assembly on Feb. 26.
“And that’s why I need you to step up. I need you to hold each other accountable. I need you to look out for each other,” added DeLeon, a speaker, author, filmmaker and recovered addict who spoke at several schools Feb. 23-26 through a program provided by Marisa’s Purpose: Faith, Hope & Love.
He spent a significant amount of time on one of the biggest challenges he currently faces: Vaping, which Monticello has had issues with in recent years, even at the middle school level.
He noted that, by a show of hands, nearly every middle schooler knew either a middle or high school student who used electronic cigarettes.
DeLeon said untruths abound when it comes to electronic cigarettes. One is that one supply pack equals one pack of cigarettes. He contended that, since the vaping material is made of more potent nicotine salts, one supply pack equates to more like 60 to 80 cigarettes, or three to four packs of cigarettes.
He blames the tobacco industry, which turned to vaping sales when public information campaigns highlighted the danger of cigarettes and led to a decline in smoking. Noting that vape ads have been seen on kid-friendly networks such as Nickelodeon and The Cartoon Network, he says it is no secret that those companies went after minors to get them hooked, and hooked quickly.
“What they did to your parents and what they did to your grandparents, now they’re doing to you, except now it’s in an electronic device and it’s flavored mango,” said DeLeon, the founder of Steered Straight and one of the most sought-after school speakers in the county.
He begged and pleaded with students to never start. During his filmmaking, he said interviews of 10,000 prisoners showed that 90 percent who experienced substance abuse problems began with alcohol, cigarettes and marijuana early.
DeLeon himself is among that number, going from a straight-A, straight-laced fifth grader to using drugs and alcohol at 11 years old after family crises made him isolate himself.
“I started smoking marijuana at 12 years of age. I was on pills by 15, cocaine by 16, heroin at 17, meth at 18. You have a full blown progression of addiction,” he said.
It also meant prison stays, totaling 12 years of his life.
Looking back, he doesn’t blame his parents’ divorce with pushing him to drugs, but rather his reaction of isolating himself and lying to the many school officials who inquired whether he was all right once the emotional cracks started to show.
“I became who I became because I pushed all the adults in my life away. I was not connected to anything positive, and I allowed drugs and alcohol to destroy, and I allowed it to start when I was 11,” said DeLeon, who spoke at 700 schools in 2019.
DeLeon is a native of Ireland, grew up in New Jersey and now lives in Tennessee.
He also did not think the legalization of recreational marijuana in Illinois has helped his crusade. Just because it is only legal for adults does not mean youth will not have access to it, he noted, pointing to underage consumption of alcohol and cigarettes.
“By legalizing marijuana, they didn’t really consider you,” DeLeon told the MMS students.
He also said studies show vaping by youth makes it six times more likely they will end up smoking later. The speaker also touched on the Tide pod eating challenge that resulted in the death of at least 10 people, noting that some of the poisons in pods and vape materials is the same.
DeLeon added that the problem is more than just saying no; that youth need to know what to say “yes” to.
He suggested staying connected to positive influences at school, taking part in school-related activities, as well as youth groups. He also encouraged them to say yes to their dreams, life itself and being a leader.
“My perfect world was destroyed, and I didn’t know what to do,” he said in regards to his fifth grade crisis.
“The only way we are going to solve this problem is with sixth, seventh and eighth graders. You are the foundation. You are the most important three-year generation that’s ever lived,” said DeLeon.
The motivational speaker also told those present to encourage those who are in recovery.
“Tell them they are a rock star every time you see them. Anyone who can recover from addiction is a rock star,” he said. “They’ve overcome the obstacle of drugs and alcohol, and it’s not easy. Always tell them what a rock star they are.”
He also had kind words for schools staff members.
“They are all superheroes. They should all wear capes to work,” he said.
More info
DeLeon spoke to students in Arcola, Tuscola, Villa Grove, Arthur, Cerro Gordo, Monticello and Bement, as well as conducting parent academies at Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hamond and Bement. He also gave a presentation at Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church in Champaign.
Additional information on Steered Straight and Michael DeLeon is available at steeredstraight.org.
Information on Marisa’s Purpose can be obtained online at marisaspurpose.org.