PIATT COUNTY – Piatt County Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5346 in Monticello has awarded its 2020-2021 school year awards for the annual VFW “Patriot’s Pen” essay contest and the “Voice of Democracy” speech contest.
This year’s Patriot’s Pen essay topic was, “What is Patriotism to me?” The contest was open to all middle school students nationally. For Post 5346, Will Gravlin wrote the first place essay, with Makayala Harden and Addison Dorjahn placing second and third respectfully. Additionally, Gravlin was the overall first place winner in VFW Illinois District 11 judging, which is for all middle school students in Macon, Christian, DeWitt, Shelby, Moultrie, and Piatt Counties. All three recipients are students at Monticello Middle School.
This year’s Voice of Democracy speech topic was, “Is this the America the Founding Fathers Envisioned?” The Voice of Democracy contest is open to all high school students. Post 5346’s first place speech was by Chase Yohnka, a student at Monticello High School.
The topics for the 2021-2022 school year are, Patriot’s Pen, “How can I be a Good American?” and Voice of Democracy, “America: Where do we go from here?” Entry applications can be found on www.vfw.org or by emailing piattcountyvfw5346@gmail.com.