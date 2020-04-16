Spring is here and so is gardening and planting season. Let University of Illinois Extension experts in DeWitt, Macon and Piatt Counties answer your landscape, lawn, garden, tree, and farming questions during our virtual office hours.
Join Extension Horticulture educator, Sarah Vogel and Local Food Systems and Small Farms educator, Doug Gucker noon to 1 p.m. every Monday and Friday for an online question and answer session.
“Even if you don’t have questions and would simply like to show us what is happening in your yard or garden, please join us,” Vogel said.
To attend virtual office hours, register at go.illinois.edu/dmpEvents. Participants will receive information on how to connect by computer or phone.
The spread and mitigation of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is an evolving concern for University of Illinois. With all Illinois Extension in-person meetings canceled or postponed until after May 31, we have expanded our online webinars and trainings.
Enjoy the same high-quality, personal touch of Extension’s in-person programs now in a free online format. Live webinars such as Being Mindful During Difficult Times and Natural Lawn Care are led by educators and professionals from around the state.
“Illinois Extension educators and staff are skilled in teaching in a variety of settings, changing how we provide information based on our audiences, location and technology,” said Nutrition & Wellness Educator Caitlin Mellendorf. “Webinars and online courses are an example of teaching based on our current situation.”
The webinars cover a wide range of issues relevant to all ages and stages of life with topics including food nutrition, family health and safety, food production, gardens and lawns, energy and environment, business and personal finances, and government and community. To find the full listing of webinars or sign up, visit https://extension.illinois.edu/global/digital-webinars-and-training.
“An online course, particularly a live webinar, is similar to an in-person class,” Mellendorf said.
“Participants will see the slideshows, videos and other information the presenter shares, listen to the presenter and have time to ask questions. In many cases, we turn on our camera so it feels more like an in-person class.
The webinars are open to the public with secure digital conference technology. Once registered, participants will receive instructions on how to log in. New webinars and recordings of past sessions are added regularly, so please visit this website frequently.
University of Illinois Extension is the flagship outreach effort of the University of Illinois at UrbanaChampaign, offering educational programs to residents of all of Illinois’ 102 counties and far beyond.