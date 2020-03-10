What Piatt County board members should be paid for was called into question at a personnel committee meeting on March 5, with an area watchdog group saying the 2016 county compensation ordinance is in conflict with state statues.
A member of the Edgar County Watchdogs also showed concern about claims being made by County Board Chairman Ray Spencer.
“There was a phone conference; you turned in a claim. You went to a class and turned in a claim,” noted Kirk Allen of the Watchdogs.
It all resulted in January claims totaling $2,3310.40 for Spencer. That includes $400 he receives monthly as board chair, $75 for one county board meeting, $94.50 for mileage reimbursement and $1,750 for those listed under the “committee meetings” category.
County board members are paid $60 per committee session, and since the chair is an ex-officio of all committees, his totals can be higher depending on the number of meetings attended. Spencer claimed 29 committee sessions for January.
Some of the claims were apparently not actually committee meetings, although the county code does allow payment for “meetings with representatives, agents or officers of other branches of local, state or federal government and for attendance at any other kind of meeting or function where attendance is called for by reason of membership of the county board.”
Fees claimed for Spencer for January include those for “Worknet” and “Loan,” which are not county committees.
“I would point out that, when we are compensated now we have board meeting, committee meeting and other,” said Spencer.
It is that portion of the county board compensation code that Piatt County Assistant State’s Attorney Elizabeth Dobson said needs cleaned up.
“There’s the issue of the (2016) resolution fixing the compensation that does not include the definition of meetings that is set forth in the Open Meetings Act, and I think it has to. So, I think everything needs to be looked at, so if we could bring this up in April, that would be good,” said Dobson. Changes to compensation need to be approved six months before an election, and new rates would apply only to new county board members.
But John Kraft, also of the Edgar County Watchdogs, thinks the entire ordinance is illegal. He points to state law that only allows county board members to be paid per diem (per day), by salary, or a combination of both. He notes that the option of payment by the meeting is not allowed.
“You can’t have payment per meeting. It violates the (state) county code. You just can’t do it,” said Kraft.
If only one claim can be made per day, he feels board members should not be paid for more than one meeting per day. Going back to Spencer’s January claim, he noted there were 11 multiple meeting days, with payment of $60 per committee meeting being reimbursed.
“That’s 14 meetings that you got paid for, that you shouldn’t have gotten paid for. You only get paid for one meeting per day. Period,” he said. “And we’re going to get all the meetings that everyone submitted, and we’re going to ask you to reimburse the county for all of those extra meetings.”
Allen called on Spencer to step down as chairman.
“In light of the fact that you’ve been indicted for some matters, and then what I’ve found, I think a resignation would be appropriate,” he said.
Spencer faces forgery and official misconduct charges, which came out of a Piatt County grand jury indictment in January. His next court date is on March 17.
Claim numbers
The January compensation claim figures cited by the Watchdogs was on the high end for Spencer when compared to most months over the past year, although the $1,740 claimed for committee meetings was also the same as paid to him for October of last year. Committee meeting claims for the board chair in 2019 ranged from a low of $900 in January to that high water mark in October.
Adding in his $400 salary and mileage claims, he was paid about $24,000 by the county last year, according to claim figures obtained by the Journal-Republican through a Freedom of Information Act request.
Other board members claimed between zero and $720 monthly for committee sessions last year Their overall payments and reimbursements for 2019 ranged between about $4,500 to $8,700.
Circuit Clerk salary
The committee looked over figures submitted by Circuit Clerk Seth Floyd showing a pay gap between the circuit clerk position when compared to those of the county clerk and treasurer. The three offices had roughly the same salary through 2014. At that point they diverged, resulting in a current $9,000 gap between the circuit clerk’s $58,366 salary and $67,760 for the other two offices.
“I would like to make something crystal clear that I am not asking for a raise. Those are just for informational purposes only,” said Floyd.
It was pointed out by County Clerk Jennifer Harper that changes to elected officer salaries need to be approved six months before an election.
“I know that it’s always on the April county board agenda” when pay changes are considered, said Harper.
At this point, Floyd is the only candidate for the position in November.
The committee directed the state’s attorney’s office to look into deadlines for any action that would be taken, and will discuss it again in April.
In other action, the committee voted to transfer health insurance bookkeeping from Harper to Finance Director Linda Leach, now that the county is no longer self-insured. The motion excludes the nursing home since it switched a month earlier and has its own human resources director.