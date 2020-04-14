Winds of between 80 and 90 miles per hour caused damage in the middle and southern portions of Piatt County at about 6 p.m. Wednesday evening (April 8), the most significant being structural damage at Bement Elementary School.
A brick chimney toppled at the school, punched a hole in the roof and spilled hundreds of bricks onto the school playground.
“It busted a bunch of rafters inside, so we’re going to have to rebuild part of the roof,” said Bement School Superintendent Sheila Greenwood, who said it took a lot to snap the stout, thick, wood beams that are original to the 1899 structure.
“Those were meant to be there another 50 years,” she added.
A portion of the roof on the IT building was also blown partially off, guttering and trim is damaged or on the ground, shingles were blown off, and the new outfield fence at the baseball field was destroyed.
But Greenwood is counting her blessings.
“Two good things: No one was hurt, and secondly we’re not in school and have time to fix it,” she noted, saying the damage was extensive enough it likely would have meant cancelling classes until the roof was repaired.
National Weather Service officials told Piatt County Emergency Management Agency Director Mike Holmes that the storm did not include a tornado, but termed it a “gustnado,” a weather phenomenon similar to dust devils that can be seen occasionally rotating in area fields.
The main difference is that, while tornadoes form from airborne clouds, gustnadoes start on the ground and do not connect with the storm above. In the case of the April 8 event, the amount of rain lessened as it approached Piatt County, which is sometimes accompanied by higher wind speeds.
But gustnadoes can be equally potent as twisters, as seen by last week’s storm, which snapped 28 straight utility poles along Route 105 between Monticello and Bement, closing a portion of the highway that evening. Ameren reported 970 area homes without power in the wake of the weather event, and had as many as 40 work vehicles along Route 105 the next day, getting power restored to all by Friday morning.
Holmes was at a gas station in Monticello when the sudden high winds came through.
“I felt like my truck was going to blow over,” he said of his ¾ ton pickup. “There was a time I thought it went up on two wheels.”
“Damage seemed to be east of Cisco through Monticello down to Bement, then over to Cerro Gordo, with some also north of Hammond and La Place,” added Homes.
Damage in Cerro Gordo
By Christy Jankowski
Storm damage was not limited to Bement on Wednesday, as high winds also caused their share of damage in Cerro Gordo.
Damage included uprooted trees, pools and trampolines thrown across yards, downed power lines, and roof damage to several buildings.
The Cerro Gordo school playground lost a tree, their only remaining tree.
The Cerro Gordo Fire Department along with several first responders responded to the damage throughout central Illinois last night.
Cerro Gordo resident Shelly Braden stated, “I’m on North Lincoln Street. We just have minor limbs down, and lots of missing shingles. Directly in front of my house, both neighbors lost a full tree.”
Another tree fell across the railroad tracks by the bus barn and was safely removed.
Another town resident, Evelyn Eads, had a tree fly into her house, narrowly missing their ramp.
“After such a warm day the wind started blowing and I made the comment that there was a train going through then I realized it wasn’t a train -- it was the storm and it was pretty loud. I kept hearing something hitting the house, didn’t know for sure what it was but turned out to be limbs and trim coming off the house. Then the small tree came down just missing the wheelchair ramp; at least it didn’t damage the ramp which we need. Very thankful we are ok and have power because our neighbors to the north have no power,” she said.
Bo Champion, a resident of Cerro Gordo, had a full tree uprooted off of South Jefferson Street
“The wind got crazy, and blew a tree over, also knocked another little one over and it’s leaning on a tree! Had a quite a bit of branches down. It was pretty intense for about 20 minutes.”
Zach Warnick, a resident in Milmine, was in Cerro Gordo during the storm, but suffered significant damage to his property, but everyone is safe including his animals.
“Well I was actually in Cerro Gordo when it all happened. I felt how hard the wind had hit and knew I needed to get home to the animals,” said Warnick. “I got to the house at roughly 6:10 and by the time I got here, the shed was down. It took out all the electrical to the house, bin, and sheds. All new electrical will need to be put in. It also smashed a bean head belonging to Sam Brandenburg. There was also some older farm equipment that didn’t run but we wanted to possibly restore.”