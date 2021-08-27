MONTICELLO — A program on wedding customs and traditions will be presented by the Daughters of the American Revolution Alliance Chapter of Champaign-Urbana at the next meeting of the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
The program will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7 in the FS meeting room, 427 W. Marion St., Monticello.
DAR presenters Sandra Santas, Tari Bricker, Julie Woller and Carol Castellon will discuss how wedding traditions have evolved from the 17th century to the present day.
Wedding dresses and accessories from the 19th century to today’s fashions will be on display.
Guests are encouraged to bring something from their own wedding to share with the group. Wedding dresses, Bibles, hats and pictures are just a few examples. Tables will be set up for your items.
The event is free and open to the public.