DAVE REMMERT
DeWitt/Piatt County
Health Administrator
“I’m always thankful for family and friends, but this year I am especially thankful for our staff at the health department. The last two years have been especially difficult for all of us, but coming into work alongside them has eased the burdens and inspired me in many different ways. I treasure each and every one of them and each of their unique strengths. Better together.
HILLARY STANIFER
Blue Ridge School Superintendent
“Professionally, I’m so thankful for a staff who truly cares about their students as they transport them, feed them, and educate them, an administrative team who works tirelessly every day to meet the needs of staff and students, and a board who collectively considers students in all their decisions.
“Personally, I’m thankful for my family that is officially growing in size during Thanksgiving week. Our oldest daughter is getting married!”
SHEILA GREENWOOD
Bement Interim School Superintendent
“I am thankful for my children, twins Mitchell and Brinkley. They are inquisitive, kind and brave and they are the light of my life.
SHANNON CHEEK
Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond School Superintendent
“I am thankful first and foremost for my family and the constant unwavering support they provide me. I am also thankful for the staff I am surrounded by each and every day. They continue to put kids first and that makes me happy.”
DICK FOX
Local author, Vietnam War Veteran
“Peace! With peace we have the freedoms of a democracy. Those protected freedoms allow exciting opportunity to all of us each God-given day.”
VIC ZIMMERMAN
Monticello School Superintendent
“I’m thankful for a supportive and happy family, being married to Lori for 32 years, having the opportunity to be an educator in three awesome school districts in my career including being trusted to serve as Superintendent of Monticello Schools for the last 15 years.
CLARA RUDOLPH
Monticello High School Student
Journal-Republican Correspondent
“My parents. I know that might sound strange coming from a teenager, but I really look up to both of my parents. They’ve managed to raise nine kids, and they’re some of the most patient, wise, and loving people I know. I couldn’t have asked for two better role models, and I’m so blessed to have them.”
PAT TIEMAN
Bement Village President
“I am thankful for my family. We just lost our mom and it makes you realize how special family is. Spend time with your loved ones and cherish every minute.”
JOHN CARTER
Monticello Police Chief
“I am thankful for a loving and supportive family.
“I am thankful to work in a great city with a great community of people. We have so much support for Shop with a Cop and most community members support us as
police officers.”
DEREK PETERSON
Allerton Park and Retreat Center Manager
Everyone who makes Allerton Special, including but not limited to: Nate Beccue, Mindy Brand, Richard Burton, David Davis, Tien Douglas, Bridget Frerichs, Jan Gill, Mary Hellmer, Betty Lacy, Peter Lichtenberger, Alex Lourash, Jack Lourash, Tom Mann, Scott Parker, Micah Putman, Dustin Reinbold, Mollie Stevens, Norma Wesley, Jordan Zech, countless volunteers, amazing donors, community supporters, and you Steve Hoffman for telling all of our stories! I am very thankful!
RAY SPENCER
Piatt County Board Chairman
When I see the problems confronting our nation and the challenging times we live in, I am reminded to be thankful for several things. I am especially grateful for general good health, family and friends, living in a free America, home, the security of a job, and precious memories. And, I am most thankful for a heavenly Father who watches over me. Thank you and happy Thanksgiving!
SHELLY CRAWFORD-STOCK
Monticello Chamber and Main Street Director
I’m most thankful for the health and well-being of my family because they are everything to me. Beyond that, I’m thankful for a community that supports small business! Our local businesses owners and employees are your friends and neighbors. They have been through the ringer the last 18 months, but they are standing strong because of community support! I’ve never been prouder to be from Monticello!
MARK VOGELZANG
Piatt County Sheriff