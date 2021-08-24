MONTICELLO — So, what’s new in Monticello schools this fall?
“Everything is new,” Washington Elementary School Principal Emily Weidner told the Monticello school board Aug. 18.
“The whole process of being in a new building together — from start to finish — everything is new. We have to train our students, we have to train our staff, and we have to train our parents too. But we learned a lot today.”
Change has included building assignment shifts, with pre-kindergarten through third-graders now attending at Washington after a classroom wing was added.
Prior to that, the building housed fourth- and fifth-graders, who are now at White Heath, where Weidner was assigned previously.
Longtime administrator Nancy Rosenbery has also shifted, following fourth- and fifth-grade students to White Heath, where she continues to serve those levels as principal.
“I’m with Emily. Everything (changed),” Rosenbery said, adding she was awake several hours before students arrived in anticipation.
“The first day of school is like Christmas Day to me. I get excited, but I was also very nervous. This was a first day for me (at White Heath).”
Even with all that change, the principals felt the first day of classes went relatively well, and will smooth out in time.
“We had a great first day,” Weidner said. “As far as the kids go, things were smooth, things were great and they will get even better.”
High School Principal Adam Clapp agreed, and also appreciated a semblance of normalcy after two years of construction on the high school/Washington campus.
“Not having construction workers, that’s new!” joked Clapp.
He added that some COVID-19 safety measures implemented in 2020-21 remain, most notably getting students outside when possible.
“We have outdoor eating areas this year, outdoor classroom space. Our PE classes will be going outside every day, similar to last year. The kids are used to that. They would rather go outside and participate with their masks off than be in the gym with their masks on,” Clapp said.
Middle School Principal Mark Hughes was concerned his students would wear out in the afternoon, but found the opposite on the first day of school Aug. 18.
“I was looking at kids to collapse at 1:05, and they got stronger as the day went on,” Hughes said, telling the board it was his first full day as principal after the shortened days in his initial year as a Monticello administrator.
One area that is always a challenge the first two weeks of the school year are bus routes, as tweaks are made and care taken to make sure students are on the right buses.
For example, a bus left the middle school at 3:58 on Aug. 18, about 20 minutes later than usual.
This year is even more of a challenge with the assignment changes in school buildings, but School Superintendent Vic Zimmerman expects issues to be remedied in the first two weeks of school.
“It was not unexpected to have some delays on the first day, but busing did not meet our expectations today, but it never does the first couple days,” he said.
One thing that has not changed this fall is universal masking for students and staff. Zimmerman had announced the district will follow the state mandate for masking indoors, and the board voted 6-0 to endorse that decision.
Even if Governor J.B. Pritzker had not ordered masks for all in schools Aug. 4, Zimmerman said Monticello would likely have gone that route due to rising case numbers locally.
He said contact tracing is much easier if everyone masks, since it reduces the people who need to quarantine or be tested from 6 to 3 feet.
“Even without the mandate, I think the best practice for us to be in masks because of contact tracing, and because our cases are high,” Zimmerman said.
The superintendent said he is happy schools are open full days in 2021-22 after 1 p.m. dismissals last year. In addition, sports are scheduled during their typical seasons.
“The only thing that is not ‘normal’ is we’re all walking around in masks,” Zimmerman said. “I’m not going to say it’s a normal year because we are wearing masks, but everything else is fairly normal.”
Zimmerman added Kirby Medical Center will continue to offer rapid COVID-19 tests for the first semester for students of Piatt County schools. A decision on the second semester will be made later. One possibility is for the district to purchase tests and perform them in-house.