MANSFIELD – Two people died in a motorcycle accident Sunday night just south of Mansfield.
Piatt County Coroner Troy Dunn identified Marvin Andreae, 75, of White Heath as one of the fatalities. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The unidentified female passenger was taken by ambulance to an Urbana hospital, where she died later from her injuries.
Sheriff David Hunt said Andreae was driving a three-wheel motorcycle when the accident occurred around 7:30 p.m.
“We are still trying to figure out what happened. It doesn't look like there were any other vehicles involved,” Hunt said.
Dunn said an autopsy will be conducted.