From the beginning, Willow Tree Missions has been focused on meeting the needs of Piatt County citizens who have been victims of abuse as well as those who are in the midst of a crisis. We are always working toward increasing the number of people we help, as well as increasing the depth & quality of services we are able to provide them.
In January of 2020, we were able to take one huge step toward this goal by opening up our Family Service Center at 301 S. Charter Street in Monticello! This space gives us an open door where those in need can connect with us easily. It provides a quiet and private space to meet with those seeking help and talk through their situation. The FSC is open and staffed Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. To 4:30 p.m.
We encourage anyone in crisis to come in and talk, even if the situation does not involve domestic violence. There will always be a friendly face to listen, offer support, and connect you to any resources that may be available to help you.
In order to accomplish this, we needed to expand our team. In January, we added these two amazing ladies to complete our Family Care Team.
–Samantha Tarter has a degree and years of experience in business administration, but she is new to the social services/ministry field. Last year, after making some major life changes, she felt God calling her to work with at-risk members of our society for a chance to provide light where darkness is usually found. Realizing that the pain and struggles she had been through could be powerful to help others, she applied for a job with Willow Tree Missions. Having come full circle, Samantha has gone from being a client of the mission to being a powerful member of our Family Care Team. Her passion and powerful advocate spirit are helping change lives daily!
–Jillian Andrew is also new to the social services/ministry field. Having been a licensed interior designer for 16 years, she had a great business and comfortable career. However, she felt God was calling her to do more to help others, so she stepped out of her comfort zone to do just that. Jillian’s listening ear and heart of compassion are a huge blessing to those we serve and to our team. Her generous and loving spirit is contagious. She makes us better just by being part of us.
2020 certainly hasn’t looked quite like we expected it to, but we are grateful that we have been able to provide seamless service to our neighbors in need through it all. This community and it’s amazing support for our mission are indescribable! We are so grateful and humbled that you trust us with your most vulnerable every day. We love seeing the lives that get changed and the hearts that get touched every day. We look forward to continuing to grow and serve the community in bigger and better ways!