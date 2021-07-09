Will eventually move resale shop
MONTICELLO — Business has been booming at the Willow Tree Missions Resale Shop in Monticello, to the point where the organization has been looking for more space than the 6,000 square feet available at its current location.
That space crunch apparently been solved.
It may take a year or more of renovations, but Willow Tree will soon have more than 26,000 square feet to work with when it buys a former dance studio at 100 E. Washington St. in the downtown business district.
The sale should be finalized sometime in July, but renovations may take a year or more before the shop moves to its new location.
“This is perfect. It’s really designed very well for us,” Willow Tree Director Rachel LeJeune said. “We love that it will bring foot traffic to the square. We want to be something that everybody on the square is glad we’re here.
“We want to come and bring business to the square and help other businesses using the reach we have.”
But the main role of the resale shop is to fund Willow Tree efforts to curb domestic violence in the area.
The new space includes three large rooms totaling 10,000 square feet on the ground floor, a basement and even two apartments on the second floor that can be used as transitional housing to serve those getting out of abusive relationships while they get back on their feet.
Willow Tree sold a home it had used for transitional housing in 2019; then the pandemic slowed efforts to find new space for that purpose. Two existing apartments at the former dance studio will serve that role nicely.
“I’m so excited. For me it’s a dream come true,” LeJeune said.
Until recently, the thought of moving the shop was more of a nightmare than a dream for LeJeune. But after touring the downtown property — empty for about three years — she changed her tune.
“I didn’t want to move downtown,” LeJeune said. “But when I saw this, it has two front entrances, a back entrance. It’s perfect.”
Some of the major work to be done will include installing a sprinkler system and putting down consistent flooring. Other than that, preliminary inspections have shown “no surprises,” LeJeune said.
Pits on the main floor used by the dance studio for trampolines and other purposes will be filled in by the current owner before it is turned over to Willow Tree.
Monticello Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Director Shelly Crawford-Stock said, “it is exciting that they have chosen the downtown for that expanding, and even more exciting that they will be renovating a beloved building that has been under-utilized for several years! Willow Tree’s operations will bring additional retail activity to our downtown, and I look for them to be an active part of our downtown business community for years to come.”
Talks began with the current owners in April, and a deal came together quickly. While LeJeune expects the purchase and renovation to be upwards of $500,000, she estimated a former plan to build new space for the shop and housing would cost $2.5 to $3 million.
The building that currently houses the Willow Tree Resale Shop will likely be repurposed by the non-profit agency, but LeJeune was not yet sure what that would entail.
The downtown building was constructed in 1882 by John N. Dighton, and has housed several department stores, and more recently Monticello Dance, Gymnastics, Fitness & Arts Academy.