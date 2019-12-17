Changes in the Piatt County zoning code for large-scale wind energy conversion systems have been sent back to the zoning board of appeals after further amendments were suggested by staff.
“We want to get it right,” said County Board Chairman Ray Spencer at the Dec. 11 board meeting.
Apex Clean Energy is proposing a 120-turbine, Goose Creek Wind Project for the northern part of the county, although permit applications have yet to be filed.
Amendments approved by the ZBA on Oct. 24 included an increase in permitting fees along with an escalator clause, as well as minimum setbacks from wind towers to primary structures, as well as shadow flicker guidelines for developments generating more than 500 kilowatts of electricity.
Since that time, however, Zoning Administrator Keri Nusbaum said some changes have been suggested, some with the input of Apex.
One involves the setback, which originally would place them at 1,600 feet or 3.75 times the tower tip height, whichever is greater, from adjacent property lines.
Nusbaum said the new proposal changes that to 1.1 times the tower tip height or 1,600 feet, whichever is greater.
“We were told by Apex that 3.75 times basically made it impossible to develop because of the multiple parcels involved,” she added.
Another change would increase the noise limits from 30 to 50 decibels as heard from homes adjacent to turbines. Nusbaum said it was pointed out that 30 decibels is a nearly impossible goal. For comparison, the noise level in the county board room during the meeting was between 60 and 80 db, even when there was no conversation.
Noise limits could be exceeded during short-term events such as utility outages and/or severe windstorms.
Other amendments being considered:
–A clarification that costs incurred by the county and/or the ZBA in connection with the special use application process can be used when figuring out if the fee escalator is used. The fee sets the permit fee at $150,000, but the county can require additional funds in increments of $50,000 if its costs exceed that. Leftover funds after the process is complete are refunded to the applicant
–Would require that aircraft detection lighting systems be brands “approved by the FAA,” instead of listing three brands. It was pointed out that those companies could change names in the future through acquisitions or shut down
–Structures to be considered in setback requirements must be in existence at the time of application, not at the time of permit approval, to avoid “a moving target,” said Nusbaum
–Requirements for the applicant to remedy complaints with adjacent property owners within 120 days would also include up to a 6-month extension if agreed upon by both parties.
The ZBA will consider the WEC text amendments at its meeting Jan. 20.
County board members did approve a zoning variance for Kara Verchota, who had asked permission to construct a single-family dwelling on 7.02 acres of agriculturally-zoned land located at 1904 DeLand Monticello Road in Monticello.
Zoning code requires variances when homes are placed on less than 20 acres of land in unincorporated areas of the county.
“It’s a property that has grape vines, an orchard and woods behind it. There’s already an existing barn there, and we just want to build a small – probably about a 1,000-square-foot – house next to the barn,” said the applicant.
The county board voted 5-0 to approve the variance.
Also approved were motor fuel tax bids to purchase aggregate materials for roadwork in 2020. For county-maintained roads, bids of $15,826 to Pro Agr., Inc. and $20,652 to Summers Trucking were awarded. For township roads, contracts went to Tuscola Stone for $302,992; Pro Agr. for $15,826 and Clarence Vogelzang for $41,761.
Department updates
Piatt County Mental Health Center Director Tony Kirkman informed the board that the agency has been awarded a $5,700 grant to replace its fire alarm system panel, and also a $3,000 community grant from Wal-Mart.
Piatt County Transportation Director Jami Trybom reported that ridership is up 25 percent in 2019, but that she is still waiting on about $450,000 in reimbursement from the state. The delivery of two new buses will also likely be delayed until next summer and fall.
Nursing Home Director Scott Porter also told the board that reimbursements from the new managed-care age of Medicaid payments have started to come in.
In other action, the board:
–approved the appointments of: Keith Krapf to the Consolidated Hammond Mutual Drainage District; and Doug Harlan to the Mahomet Valley Water Authority board;
–approved a continuing contract with Consolidated Communications for support of the county phone and voicemail systems;
–approved an amendment to the recently approved budget in the area of Social Security;
–approved the annual appropriations ordinance, which mirrors the budget;
–approved a list of 15 employee holidays in 2020, one more than 2019 due to the general election in November; and
–received a $5,000 donation from State’s Attorney Dana Rhoades, who promised to donate that amount of her annual salary to help the county budget for this year.