PIATT COUNTY — Winter storm Landon brought February in like a lion last week, sweeping across Piatt County Feb. 1-3 and dropping between 8 and 12 inches of snow in the area.
It prompted schools to be closed for three days, although e-learning platforms were used for two days in several districts.
Since there was advance notice of the snow, Monticello school officials chose to have students e-learn at home Wednesday and Thursday, then gave them a traditional snow day Friday.
“I figured the fun of e-learning would wear off after two days, so decided that Friday would be a snow day. It provides a three-day weekend for teachers and students,” Monticello School Superintendent Vic Zimmerman said.
“For superintendents, there is no right or wrong way to do this,” he added of snow day decisions. “It’s nice to have an option for an e-learning day if it works out.”
Blue Ridge used similar thinking, and said having advance notice was the key to allowing for two e-learning days. But Superintendent Hillary Stanifer agreed three days of learning at home would have been too much.
“Repeating a third day of digital learning would cause a strain and likely bring diminished returns, so we decided to call a snow day for Friday. I’m pleased that we got our work days in before the snow day,” Stanifer said.
Bement and Cerro Gordo schools did the opposite, observing snow days Wednesday and Thursday before calling for e-learning on Friday.
Nursing home
Already short staffed, current workers at the Piatt County Nursing Home in Monticello chipped in even more.
It included six employees sleeping at the facility in order to make their shifts and take on others, according to Nursing Home Director Scott Porter. Nurse Connie Meyer slept there three straight nights.
“Those of us able to make it into the facility spent half our time working several different jobs and spent the rest of the time calling on other staff to see when they might be available to come in and relieve those working. Through the efforts of the staff in all departments, I don’t believe, the residents notice much difference from any other days,” Porter said.
One worry — possible power outages — did not materialize, helping county residents cope with the storm as most isolated at home.
“We were blessed that we didn’t have any outages. We had generators on standby to run the water plant just in case we did have an outage,” Bement Village President Pat Tieman said.
He is a lifelong resident of the village and has seen his share of winter storms.
“While this is a lot of snow we were pretty blessed but it worse. I remember blizzards when I was a child and they were much worse than this,” he said.
He thanked Chad Corum and Dawson Swaim for the hard work in plowing village roads.
“Without them we would still be stuck at home,” Tieman said.
Atwood Village President Bill Flemming echoed that sentiment, issuing “special thanks to Atwood Police, first responders, the street department, local businesses and residents” for their help during the storm.
The Piatt County Courthouse was closed Wednesday through Friday, with several committee meetings being rescheduled twice. To accommodate those committee sessions, the monthly county board meeting has been moved back a day to 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10.