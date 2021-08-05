MONTICELLO — Due to a statewide mask mandate for Illinois K-12 schools being issued on Wednesday, a special meeting of the Monticello school board scheduled for Aug. 12 has been canceled.
The meeting had been set up to evaluate local COVID-19 case data to decide whether masks would be required for students and staff.
Meanwhile, the school district is providing opportunities for eligible students to get vaccinated.
“We will continue to promote getting the COVID vaccine and have arranged for Walgreens to be at Monticello Middle School on Thursdays and Monticello High School on Fridays from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. for eligible students to get the vaccine (with parent permission),” Monticello School Superintendent Vic Zimmerman said in an email to staff and parents.
More information on that effort will be emailed later.
Mass vaccination clinics held earlier this year helped get 90 percent of staff vaccinated, Zimmerman added.
He said the district is also working to offer flu shots for students on Oct. 4 and for staff on Oct. 12.
Meanwhile, he noted that other aspects of school life are proceeding as normal for now.
“It's time to move on to what schools really do well and educate our kids,” Zimmerman said. “All activities are still going on this year in schools — field trips, sports, open houses, music contests, and lunches will be pretty 'normal.' We are excited to have our students and teachers back in school on Aug. 18.”
In addition, a community open house to show off the district's recently completed construction effort at the high school and Washington Elementary is still on for 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11. Those wanting to go on a guided tour can meet at the Sievers Center at 5 or 6 p.m. Maps will be provided for those who would rather go on self-guided tour.