What better way to celebrate National Dog Day than a pet gathering at the Robert Milligan Memorial Dog Park?
And by naming it “Woofstock,” of course.
The inaugural effort, being coordinated by Bruno’s Barkery owner Alex Blaylock-Buchanan, is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at the dog park, located on the southern end of town at 1202 Raymond Road.
“We’re going to be serving either cool pupparita (drinks) or doggie sundaes,” she said, noting the frozen treats should beat off the anticipated August heat. “We’ll have a cash and carry table to show off the businesses we have in town,” said Blaylock-Buchanan.
She has invited other pet-oriented establishments to also take part, including area dog groomers and kennels.
The two-fold goal is to showcase local pet-related businesses, and at the same time provide some fun for area pooches.
“We’re hoping that it will be informational and can help those with dogs, cats, rats, whatever pets they have. It’s hopefully going to help the small businesses in town,” said Blaylock-Buchanan, a 2011 Monticello High School graduate.
“Also, dogs don’t get to socialize a lot, so this will be a good opportunity for dog people to meet other dog people, and for pets to get to play, socialize in a safe way and still enjoy some time together,” she added.
Woofstock also pays homage to that famous music festival of 1969, which also took place in August. The dog gathering may tie into that more in future years with the playing of era-appropriate music, and the possible addition of food trucks. Those were not considered this year due to gathering restrictions still in place.
Bruno’s has been open in Monticello since September of 2018. Located at 300 S. Charter St., it carries pet supplies including treats, food and other items.
Their food includes Diamond and Taste of Wild brands, and Blaylock-Buchanan says all brands on her shelves are made with her own pets in mind.
“I don’t carry anything I wouldn’t feed to my own animals,” she added.
More information on Woofstock is available by calling Bruno’s at 413-648-7328.