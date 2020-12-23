A Monticello alderman thinks a post-COVID environment that could include more people working from home plays right into the strengths of the Piatt County community.
“There will be a lot of people who will work remotely, and those folks, it’s predicted they will choose to live in a small town. They can work wherever they want, and they’re choosing to live in small towns,” Mike Koon said at the Dec. 14 Monticello city council meeting.
“I just want to encourage the city to think about ways they can market to those that want to work remotely and want to live in a small town, and hope that they choose Monticello,” he added.
Koon said it is such thinking that “is one of the reasons I continue to want to move on the rec site, among other things,” pointing to a 30-acre tract of city-owned land that is set aside for a recreation complex. It has not been pursued due to the estimated $10 million price tag.
Fire, police reports
Monticello fire chief John Rupkey said weekly training of volunteer firefighters was canceled in November amidst rising cases of COVID-19 locally, but told the council, “we’re still making things happen,” including meetings by remote, and of course answering fire and rescue calls.
He reported that the 38 calls for the department in November brings the year-to-date total to 388, and that he expects to top 400 calls for the year.
Rupkey also expressed appreciation to city officials for their support in 2020, his first as fire chief.
He added that Apex Clean Energy donated $2,835.56 for the purchase of an AED (defibrillator) for the department.
Police Chief John Carter told alderman the annual Shop With A Cop gift distribution went well on Dec. 12.
“There were 55 kids we were able to help this year. Of course we had to do it a little different. We couldn’t take the kids shopping, so we delivered from our trailer at the FroYo Factory,” said the chief.
Carter also said there was a side benefit to having a presence along a busy Market Street during the process.
“Several people came through and, while this something we had not planned, donated and we raised almost $1,000. So that was great.”
In other action, the city council:
–Heard in Mayor Larry Stoner’s report that there are currently several job openings in the Monticello area, which can be viewed on the job board of the city website, www.cityofmonticello.net;
–approved Caleb Skinner as a new volunteer for Monticello Fire and Rescue;
–kept with common practice of past years and canceled the Dec. 28 council meeting;
–approved a $19,500 contract with May, Cocagne & King of Decatur to conduct the city’s audit for the 2020 fiscal year; and
–approved its annual tax levy, payable with 2021 property taxes. The total of $762,774 is 4.9 percent more than was levied last year.