When unemployment rates across the state and country seem to be rising, one county in central Illinois is struggling to fill many employment positions. Monticello, located in Piatt County in east central Illinois, historically has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the state of Illinois, and has quite the opposite problem many communities are facing today, according to one official.
“For every person telling me that Monticello needs jobs, I have three businesses telling me they need employees,” said City of Monticello Community Development Director, Callie McFarland.
Trying to break the disconnect between job seekers and businesses, the city created a job board as a single-source resource for job seekers. Today, the City of Monticello job board is advertising more than 60 businesses in Monticello and the neighboring communities of Bement, Ivesdale and DeLand, trying to fill more than 120 full and part time positions of varying professions and skill sets.
“When people think ‘small town,’ they don’t necessarily think of a community has something special to offer them,” said McFarland. “Monticello is a community with such a diverse business foundation, that we are able to cater to all types of professions. If you choose to live here, we have amazing schools, a great variety of housing stock, and wonderful amenities. But we are also easy to get to for those who wish to commute.”
So what kind of jobs are available? The variety includes healthcare, maintenance, retail, finance, teaching, manufacturing, food service and more.
Job seekers can visit the City of Monticello’s job board, which is updated weekly, at cityofmonticello.net. Piatt County also recently added a full time workforce development agent to help with job training, placement, and advocacy for both employers and employees.