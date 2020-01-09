As in other years, businesses came and went in 2019. Among those opening up were Meriki Hair Studio, The Tamed Mane Barber Co., KDK By Design, Caitlin Hicks Private Jewelry and Design, the Kirby Medical Center pharmacy, all in Monticello; The Depot in Cerro Gordo; and Lando’s Barbershop in Mansfield.
Several other establishments changed owners or moved locations in the past 12 months throughout the county.
In addition, Christie Clinic moved from one side of the courthouse square to the other, becoming the first tenant of the Moore (former First Mid-Illinois Bank) Building.
Closing up shop was Cisco-based Young Disposal Services, in addition to the Monticello Shopko location.
Jan. 23 – The Monticello Shopko store is not on an initial list of closures after the parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Several weeks later, it was announced that the Monticello Shopko would indeed be shuddered.
Feb. 6 – Monticello Business Bootcamp grant award winner Nicole Stewart was featured in a national website outlining how the bootcamp program operates. Stewart is the owner of the Hartfield Book Company in downtown Monticello.
Feb. 13 – Shopko officials announced the Monticello store would close on May 5.
Bement’s zoning board of appeals voted unanimously to not recommend a rezoning of property needed for a 9,100-square-foot Dollar General to be constructed in town. Most of the objections were in defense of the locally-owned JTA Food & Grill grocery store in town. The village board followed suit and denied the request a week later.
Feb. 20 – Two hair styling businesses opened up in Monticello: Meraki Hair Studio at 213 W. Washington St., owned by Shelby Hardimon; and The Tamed Mane Barber Co. at 121 E. Livingston St., owned by Jake and Zack Tucker.
Feb. 27 – Business partners Katie Keman and Doug Benson started up KDK By Design at 215 W. Washington St. in Monticello. The business focuses on kitchen and bath design, and also sells cabinets and counter tops.
March 13 – Christie Clinic became the first tenant of the Moore Building, the remodeled First Mid-Illinois Bank Building. Work continued on the second floor event center, which retained much of the ceiling and wall architecture while installing a load-supporting floor.
April 3 – Cisco-based Young Disposal Services announced it would no longer provide service within the Monticello city limits. It was one of three firms with licenses to serve the city. An online announcement pegged the move on “unforeseen circumstances” and said they would transfer accounts to another hauler.
April 10 – Caitlin Hicks, a 2004 Monticello High School graduate, opened Caitlin Hicks Private Jewelry and Design at 121 N. State St., the Monticello Professional Center.
May 15 – Pete and Diana McPheeters celebrated their 30th anniversary as owners of the East End Tavern at 116 E. Washington St. in Monticello. They purchased the long-standing business from Johne Eades in May of 1989.
May 29 – The Piatt County Museum opened up “The Gallery,” exhibit space at 104 S. Charter St. in downtown Monticello.
June 12 – Mitchell’s Trucking and its owner, Harold Mitchell, Jr., celebrated 50 years in business in 2019.
June 19 – A fire caused extensive damage at Judy’s Kitchen in downtown Cerro Gordo on June 13. The business opened on Cerro Gordo in 2002 after five years in Mt. Zion. They hope to reopen in 2020.
July 10 – Kirby Medical Center announced it would add a pharmacy to the Monticello-based hospital. After the necessary remodeling and licensing, it opened in December.
July 31 – AHW LLC announced an agreement on July 23 to purchase Arends and Sons in Gibson City. AHW also owns a store in Monticello.
Aug. 7 – Arbor Rose Adult Day Care and Memory Care Home in Monticello has opened up a new theater and activity room.
Aug. 21 – Tara Garrett is the owner of Mama T’s Pizza, Pasta, Subs & More in Bement, the former Makin’ Pizza.
Yoga Off the Square now has a downtown home, after moving to a more permanent location at 208 W. Washington St. in Monticello.
Jason and Alicia Magsamen are the new owners of Ducky Daycare in Monticello. Also on board as the business’ new business director is Tara Bailey.
Aug. 28 – Mindful Beginnings, a holistic wellness center, has moved into a new office at 112 W. Washington St.
Kirby Medical Center CEO Steve Tenhouse was inducted into the 2019 Fire Starter Hall of Fame.
Samantha and Chris Basak announced plans to erect a 27,000-square-foot indoor sports training facility on the east side of Monticello, next to the middle school.
The Piatt County Animal Shelter hopes to build a larger facility at 1203 Raymond Rd. in Monticello. Zoning permits were approved by the planning and zoning board and the city council.
Sept. 11 – The Monticello city council approved zoning changes to allow 3.295 acres of land to the east of the middle school to house a new business, Pregame Sports.
Oct. 2 – Kirby Medical Center in Monticello was named one of the top 20 critical access hospitals by The Chartis Center for Rural Health.
Oct. 9 – Young’s Disposal Services of Cisco announced it had ceased operations on Oct. 2.
Nov. 6 – Lucas Gilbert opened Lando’s Barbershop at 114 N. Jefferson St. in Mansfield. A lifelong Mansfield native, Gilbert also serves on the village board there.
Nov. 13 – Ivesdale resident opened the Ta’Carbon Steak House and Bar in Tuscola.
Dec. 4 – The Bespoke Gift Company held its grand opening on Nov. 29 at 107 W. Main St. in Monticello.