MONTICELLO – The Piatt County zoning board of appeals approved a pair of variances on March 25 that will allow for structures to be placed on less than 20 acre plots of unincorporated land.
Scott Jean – speaking for applicant Marilyn A. Jean – told the ZBA they planned to construct a 1,900-square-foot home and 60- by 64-foot machine shed on about two acres of land located at 1480 E 1100 North near Ivesdale.
County code requires variances for residences built on less than 20 acres of agriculturally-zoned land.
The requirement is aimed at keeping farmland in production, but Mr. Jean said there had been a home on the site in the past, and that the area around it will continue to be farmed.
In the other request, Tom Roth – speaking for applicant Sheila Roth – said their request was to allow their son to construct a shed/house combo on five acres located at 1362 E, 2850 North Road in Mansfield.
Mr. Roth said the acreage had been a homestead into the 1960s and has been farmed since that time.
Zoning board members had no issues with the requests, voting unanimously on both to recommend approval.
The county board will consider those requests at its meeting on April 14.