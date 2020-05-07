Piatt County zoning board members were fine with using a virtual meeting to take care of a portion of its business, but felt some tasks such as deciding on a permit for a cannabis craft grow facility near Mansfield should be done at a face-to-face session.
For that reason, the zoning board of appeals on April 23 voted 4-0 to table a request by Charles A. Demirjian to use a 5-acre tract of land at 3245 N 1100 East Road, Mansfield, to construct an indoor growing facility.
“The problem I’m having is this limited format, and that concerns me,” said ZBA member Jerry Edwards. “I think this would be better in a bigger facility face-to-face to be fair to everybody, those for and against it.”
Fellow zoning board member Dan Larson agreed.
“I kind of agree with Jerry, it’s kind of hard to get your point across without actually being there,” he said.
Prior to the action, Demirjian said plans are for a 19,000-square-foot facility (5,000 square feet of “flower space”) that would include on-site security around the clock, a perimeter fence and a direct tie-in to the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office.
“All the growing will be done indoors. There won’t be any visibility of any of the cannabis outside, or in the surrounding areas. It will be a nice building, but without calling attention to its use.”
He also told the ZBA that the facility would not sell product directly, instead transporting its crop to dispensaries, and that plans to are to be “very focused on the medicinal side.”
Neighbor Mervin Peters was concerned the facility could be targeted for crime, and that it could hurt his chances of getting wind turbine leases, something he said had been discussed with Geronimo Energy.
“I am unequivocally opposed to having this facility in a rural location, far, far away from police protection. There just isn’t any reason to put it there. And I fell quite strongly about that,” said Peters.
In response to concerns of vandalism or other crime that could occur from what some called “unsavory elements” at such a rural location, Demirjian responded, “in fact, probably the addition of this facility will increase the security in the area” since it’s security system is required to have a direct link to the sheriff’s department.
He added that, “this facility is not and will not and cannot be open to the general public. So there will be no reason for anybody to be hanging around this facility unless they are inside working.”
The special use permit, filed by Demirjian on behalf of the Simone Family Trust and Medthos LLC, is needed to allow the facility to operate on land that is zoned A1-agriculture.
Since the request was tabled, the issue will not go before the county board this month, and will likely not be considered again by the zoning board until COVID-19 gathering restrictions are lifted or at least eased
enough to have an in-person meeting of the ZBA.
If approved by the county, the facility would also need one of 40 state licenses that are expected to be made available this summer. An additional 50 are planned later this year or next year.
The county in February approved its first permit for a cannabis facility, also a craft grower initiative that could be located about four miles northwest of Monticello.
Shed approved
The zoning board did approve a setback variation to allow Antonio Musumeci to construct a 20-by-20 foot metal shed 36 feet from the real property line and 12.5 feet from the side property line of a 2.63-acre parcel of A-C agricultural conservation land located near White Heath.
The county zoning ordinance requires variances to place buildings closer than 50 feet from the real property line, and 25 feet from the side property line.
The 4-0 recommendation sends the variance to the county board for consideration on May 13.