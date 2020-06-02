Monticello School Superintendent Vic Zimmerman will serve as the president of the Illinois Association of School Administrators for the 2020-21 school year.
“I was fortunate enough to be elected by my division to be on the IASA board, and the rotation came up for our (Abraham Lincoln) super-region to provide a president,” said Zimmerman. “I’m honored to represent all the superintendents in the state as president of the board.”
Dr. Brent Clark, executive director of the IASA, thanked the Monticello school board for “sharing” Zimmerman for a year, stating his opinion that 2020-21 will be “the craziest year that public education has faced in the modern era.”
A good portion of that uncertainty revolves around whether classes will start at least partially online in the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Next year we’re not sure how it will start, and to have a steady hand like Vic at the table to be the president will be very, very important, not only for our association but for all superintendents across the state of Illinois,” said Hall.
Zimmerman served as president elect for this school year, and does not anticipate his role as president will take him out of the district much more than 2019-20. And if it does, he knows daily educational decisions in Monticello are in good hands.
“We’ve got such great principals in our district. They do a great, job, and I don’t worry that they can’t handle things that come up,” he said.
After a year at the helm of the IASA, Zimmerman will then hold the title of past president for 2021-22, coinciding with his last year as Monticello superintendent. He recently delayed his retirement by a year to wrap up loose ends that include the district’s building project, COVID-19 issues, and administrative changes.
About the IASA
The Illinois Association of School Administrators, dating back to 1946, is an advocacy organization for school administrators, with nearly 2,000 members.
The IASA mission statement is “to support school leaders in the pursuit of educational excellence through continued school improvement.”