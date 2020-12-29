Alberta L Stone, 85, of Mansfield passed away Monday Dec. 21, 2020. A graveside service will be held Saturday January 2, 2021 at 10 a.m. in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Memorial donations may be made to Mansfield United Methodist Church or Mansfield Food Pantry “Martha’s Cupboard.”
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Alberta was born Nov. 22, 1935 in Seymour to Ernest and Rosie Clark White She married Robert Stone Nov. 24, 1956. He preceded her in death.
Surviving are one brother: Elwyn White of Florida; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.
Alberta was a loving wife, sister, aunt, and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.