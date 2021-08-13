Alice Marilin (Simmons) Eckstein and Kenneth Cook Eckstein

Alice Marilin (Simmons) Eckstein, of Urbana, born on Jan. 8, 1933, passed away on April 14, 2020 with her loving husband, Kenneth Eckstein, at her side. She was 87. Kenneth Cook Eckstein, of Urbana, born on July 17, 1929, joined his loving wife, Alice, in heaven on August 12, 2020. He was 91.
They are survived by their daughters, Suellen Eckstein of Evanston, Illinois, Margaret Eckstein of Oak Park, Illinois, Janet Eckstein of Mahomet, Illinois and Karen Joy (Michael) of Lockport, Illinois; they will be lovingly remembered by seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Parents, siblings, two grandsons and two great-granddaughters precede them in death.
Alice was born in Geff, Illinois to Preston and Maude (Williams) Simmons. She graduated from Fairfield High School in Fairfield, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale where she received a bachelor’s degree in Education, and earned a master’s degree in Education from the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana. Alice met her husband Kenneth in 1960 and they were married 59 years. Alice worked as a middle school mathematics teacher until she retired from Channahon School District 17 in 1992. Alice was very active in college and throughout her life. She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church. She enjoyed golf, bowling, dancing, playing bridge and traveling with her husband. Alice was a sweet, loving and caring daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.
Kenneth was born in Ivesdale, Illinois to Henry and Grace (Cook) Eckstein. He graduated from Bement High School and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Kenneth married Alice (Simmons) in 1961 and they enjoyed 59 years together. He worked as a lab technician in the petrochemical industry until retiring in 1987. He and Alice were active members of the United Methodist Church. He was a member of the American Legion Post #620, Bement for over 65 years and a member of the Illinois Farm Bureau. He enjoyed gardening, travel, fishing, sports, investments and spending time with his family. Kenneth was a very generous and loving husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend.
A public memorial and reception for Kenny and Alice will be held on Saturday August 21, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at the Savoy United Methodist Church at 3002 W Old Church Rd, Champaign, IL. Covid precautions will be observed.