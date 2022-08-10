Allan D. Plummer, 62, of Bement passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 9:23 p.m., at the Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
The family asks that you meet at the Hinds Funeral Home, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement at 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug.13, 2022 and remain in your cars and we will go in a processional line for the Graveside services to be held at 2:00 p.m. at the Bement Township Cemetery with Military rites by the Albert Parker American Legion Post #620. The Pastor Lenny Summar will officiate. Memorial contributions can be made to Albert Parker American Legion Post #620, Bement.
Allan was born on Sept. 8, 1959 in Decatur, a son of Jack A. and Barbara A. Bell Plummer. Surviving are four children; Troy Plummer, Tara Plummer and Tim Plummer all of Monticello, and Bradley Williams of Cissna Park. Also surviving are four grandchildren; Raeanne Allen, Charley Allen, Chloe Plummer and Van Plummer, as well as a brother; John Plummer of Cheyenne, WY.
He was preceded in death by both parents.
Allan graduated from Bement High School, class of 1977. He was a Lance Corporal in the United States Marines, and served his country honorably from 1977 to1983. He also was Past Commander of the Albert Parker American Legion Post #620. Allan was an over-the-road truck driver for over 40 years, serving the trucking industry and a member of the A.B.A.T.E. of Illinois.
The family would like to say a special thank you to friends/family and the medical staff of Carle Foundation Hospital that contributed to his health care in this most trying time.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, are proud to honor the life of Allan D. Plummer, . “Our Family is Here to Serve Your Family”. Please visit our website at www.hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.