Allen M. McCabe, 84, of Champaign, passed away at 12:11 p.m., Jan. 5, 2022, at University Rehab Center of C-U, Urbana.
Allen was born July 26, 1937 in Bement, the son of Raymond and Deloris (Nottingham) McCabe. He married Rita Arlene Parton on June 10, 1956 in Monticello.
He is survived by his wife, Rita McCabe of Champaign; sons, Kurt McCabe of Cleveland, Ohio, Scott McCabe of Wichita Falls, Texas; daughter, Sandy Tompkins of Mahomet; 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers and 1 sister.
Allen was retired from the University of Illinois and Carle Hospital.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12 at the Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello, was in charge of arrangements.