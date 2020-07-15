Allene M. Vezina, 98, of Monticello, passed away at 4:55 a.m., July 15, 2020 at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Allene was born on June 25, 1922 in Arcola, Missouri, the daughter of Jesse and Gladys (Huffman) White. She married Gerald W. Vezina on August 15, 1944 in Muskegon, Michigan. He passed away May 9, 2001.
Allene is survived by her son, Bart Vezina (Cherri) of White Heath; daughter, Cheryl Pittenger (Bob) of Tampa, Florida; daughter-in-law, Vicky Vezina of Bement; 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; a brother, Don White (Liz) of Xenia, Ohio; and sisters, Evelyn Bail and Helen Archer both of Savoy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son Gary Vezina.
Allene was a retired librarian. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Monticello and the Clowns for Christ. She enjoyed reading, writing poems, and preforming children’s puppet shows.
A private family graveside service will be held.
Memorials may be made to Willow Tree or the Restoration Ministries in Champaign.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.