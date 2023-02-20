Amy L. Smith, 53, of Monticello passed away at 12:07 p.m., Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at her residence.
Amy was born Sept. 12, 1969, in Champaign, the daughter of Dean and Linda (Burton) Clark. She married Dennis Smith on Feb. 1, 1991.
She is survived by Dennis Smith of Monticello; children, Cole Smith (Samantha) of DeLand, Kayla Smith (Taylor) of Minot, ND, Angel Bennett of Seymour; seven grandchildren; parents Dean and Linda Clark of Monticello; and brother Scott Clark (Michele) of Bradenton, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Jasper and Evelyn Burton, Dorothy Beasley, and Charles Clark.
Amy worked for Traplet Distribution. She enjoyed art, shopping, music, traveling to Minot, ND, and watching her grandchildren.
A private family service will be held.
Memorials may be made to the Piatt County Animal Shelter.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.