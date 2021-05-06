Andrea Jo Sullivan, 78, of Bement, passed away at 10:24 a.m., April 28, 2021 at her residence.
Andrea was born May 15, 1942 in Pana, IL, the daughter of Andrew and Esther (Pope) Pastor. She married Thomas G. Sullivan in Lake Tahoe, NV. He passed away May 22, 2016.
Andrea is survived by her children, Annette Reidel of Bement, Shawn Reidel (Kris) of Bloomington, Bryan Reidel (Diana) of Monticello, Steve Reidel of Sarasota, FL, Dennis Sullivan (Laura) of Nokomis, FL, Kathleen Sullivan Hurley (Robert) of Chicago, John Sullivan (Julie) of Rochester, WI; 14 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; sisters Donna Duck of Pana, Darlene Jones (Gil) of Decatur; and sister-in-law Debbie Pastor of Pana. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother John Pastor and sister Carol Mollusky.
Tom and Andrea owned a Real Estate and Travel Agency. She enjoyed playing Bridge, traveling both in the motorhome and all over the world, reading, dancing and interior design. She loved Christmas and Birthdays. Andrea was a devout catholic and a very dedicated wife, mother, stepmother, grandmother, aunt, daughter, sister, and sister-in-law. She loved her family.
Private family services will be held at this time.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Catholic Charities Big Sisters.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.