Andrew (Jack) Brewer, 91, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021, at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
He was born in Arcola on February 24, 1930 to Anne Brewer. Jack grew up in Camargo, IL and graduated from Villa Grove High School in 1949. Soon after he joined the Army, going to Korea, and receiving a Purple Heart. After service he attended Illinois Commercial College, the graduated from Danville Utterback Brown Business College in 1955, where he met his wife, Louise Knight. They married December 11, 1955.
He worked for Illinois Power Company, Champaign for 13 years before moving to Monticello to become City Inspector until retiring after 20 years.
He always attended his children and grandchildren’s events. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, and going to coffee with his friends and co-workers.
He is survived by his wife, Louise Brewer of Monticello; sons, Terry Brewer of Tuscola, Dale (Mary) Brewer of DeLand, Greg Brewer of Bement; special cousin, Kathryn Jones of Kankakee; granddaughters, Rachael Brewer of Champaign and Courtney Brewer of Newman; 4 step-grandchildren, Tim (Amy) Grasela and Emily Sayyae both of Michigan, Suzanne (Cara) Ward of DeLand, Misty (Henry) Vasser of Champaign; 12 step-great grandchildren; 2 step great-great grandsons; 1 niece and 4 nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, stepfather (Claire Snyder), brother Arnold Brewer, 1 niece and 1 nephew.
He requested no service be held.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.