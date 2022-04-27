Andrew Swaim

Andrew M. Swaim, 35, of Thomasboro, passed away at 7:22 a.m., Monday (April 25, 2022) at the Carle Foundation Hospital, E.R., Urbana.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday (April 29) at the Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement. Private family burial will be in the Croninger Cemetery, Cisco. Memorial contributions can be made to the Andrew M. Swaim Memorial Fund in c/o the State Bank of Bement.
Andrew was born on March 6, 1987 in Grand Forks A.F.B, North Dakota, a son of Michael and B. Karlene Ensign Swaim of Ankeny, Iowa. They survive. He married Crystal Burch on Sept.13, 2014 in Bement. She survives in Thomasboro. Also surviving are three children, Taylor Swaim (mother - Ashley Blickenstaff), Leigha Dunn, and Keaton Dunn, as well as maternal grandmother, Betty A. Ensign, and paternal grandfather, Frank Swaim.
He was preceded in death by his brother; Joshua Swaim, maternal grandfather, David Ensign and paternal grandmother, Violet Swaim.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bement, have the honor to serve the family of Andrew M. Swaim.
“Our Family is Here to Serve Your Family”. Please visit our website at www.hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.