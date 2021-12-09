Anna M. Pettyjohn, 89, of Monticello, IL., passed away at 4:45 A.M., Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at the Liberty Village, Clinton, IL.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 1:00 P.M. To 2:00 P.M., at the Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement, IL.. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., on Saturday at the funeral home. Masks will be required for the services. The Pastor Pat Tieman will officiate. Burial will be in the Monticello Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Disabled American Veterans Association.
Anna was born on November 20, 1932, in Monticello, IL., a daughter of Robert and Elsie Blacker Wrench. She married Kenneth Pettyjohn in 1951, in Bement, IL., and they had 4 children; Joyce (Pat) Cox of Clinton, IL., Janet (Steve) Tate of Mansfield, IL., Terry (Vicky) Pettyjohn of Monticello, IL., and Elsie (Skip) Anderson of Urbana, IL. Other survivors include; 2 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter; Jamie LaGrand, 3 Sisters and 9 Brothers.
Anna was inducted into the Illinois Bowling Hall of Fame in 2010, as well as being a member of the Illinois Women's Bowling Association. She retired from Colwell Systems in Champaign, IL., in 1994.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bement, IL., have the honor to serve the family of Anna M. Pettyjohn.