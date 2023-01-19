Annabell Fillenwarth, 92, of Monticello passed away at 10:50 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Annabell was born Oct. 8, 1930 in Tolono, the daughter of Vern Henry and Edith Zedna (Robinson) Pittman. She married Richard Wayne Fillenwarth on June 4, 1949 in Champaign. He passed away on April 29, 2002.
She is survived by her children, Darrell Wayne Fillenwarth (Evelyn), Gwendolyn Vetter-James (Clayton), Karen Osimowicz (Rick), Tim Fillenwarth (Genelle); 11 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren; sisters Ina Mae Pittman Eckstein and Brenda Pittman Gady.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Diana Jane Ganley, brothers Orville Pittman, Don Pittman, and sister Judy Pittman Mitchell.
Annabell helped her husband work on the farm and oversaw the bookkeeping. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Sibley and enjoyed square dancing.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Blue Ridge Township Cemetery in Mansfield.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
